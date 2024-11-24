After a historically bad season, the Chicago White Sox could sign these Free Agents to help accelerate their rebuild.

As free agency slowly drags along a thought entered my head on some potential free agents for the Chicago White Sox to target in order to hopefully flip at next year’s Trade Deadline for some decent prospects in order to help speed the rebuild along. The Chicago White Sox will already be looking to get a haul of position players back for LHP Garrett Crochet, who the team has indicated they will trade by the end of the winter meetings, so potentially signing these free agents could bring back some more depth.

Coming into this off-season the Chicago White Sox, barring any trades, have four spots already locked down for 2025, they are Centerfield: Luis Robert Jr., Catcher: Korey Lee, 1st base: Andrew Vaughn, and Left Field: Andrew Benintendi. Everywhere else it is set up to be a positional battle where after the first two months of the season the club will make a determination on who will take the majority of the reps going forward. For example, we’ll see at 3rd base Miguel Vargas, who was acquired from the Dodgers last season, compete against the youngster Bryan Ramos who has just 32 games under his belt.

Some areas the Chicago White Sox could still look to improve in with their current 40-man roster sitting at 38 are the DH spot where Andrew Vaughn is the only player listed when looking at their depth chart, the outfield in which all three spots could become up for grabs with the White Sox already expressing their interest to trade Luis Robert Jr. at last year’s deadline, as well as recent rumors circulating that Andrew Benintendi is on the market, and right field currently being held by Dominic Fletcher, but there’s always room to upgrade.

Paul Goldschmidt

The oldest by far of the names I will toss out there, the 37-year-old Goldschmidt had a down year (from the standpoint of his whole career) in his final season in St. Louis. Playing in 154 games, the 4th year he’s logged 150+ games for a season, Goldy had 147 hits, 33 doubles, 1 triple, 22 HRs, 65 RBI, 11 stolen bases, 0 caught stealing (not bad for 37), for a slash line of .245/.302/.414 for and OPS and OPS+ of .716 and 98.

Paul Goldschmidt in my opinion from watching his whole career since he has come into the big leagues still has something left to offer any team willing to sign him. Coming in for what will be his 15th season if signed the Chicago White Sox would be getting a player just two years removed from winning the MVP, a Silver Slugger, and being named an all-star. Goldschmidt is poised in my opinion to have a bounce back year and the White Sox should capitalize on it.

Brandon Drury

Brandon Drury, 31, is coming off one of the worst seasons in his entire 10-year big league career and that’s just more of a reason for the Chicago White Sox to just dish out a 1-year deal to him to see what will happen. Primarily a 2nd baseman but can play 3rd and the outfield Drury for the Angels played in 97 games where he managed to hit .169/.242/.228 for an OPS and OPS+ of .469 and 35. The one shining light that bodes well for Drury is he’s only a season removed in which he had 26 HRS, a .262 average, and an OPS of .803, taking a flyer on someone like Drury can only benefit the Chicago White Sox.

Ty France

Another 1st base/DH type here, Ty France could be another name the Chicago White Sox could use over at 1st base whenever they decide to give Vaughn some time at DH. A career .997 fielding percentage at 1st there would not be any drop off defensively as Andrew Vaugh supports an almost similar percentage at .994. Between Seattle and Cincinnati last year France played in a total of 140 games where he slashed .234/.305/.365 and an OPS and OPS+ of .670 and 92.

A Couple of Fliers

The Los Angeles Angels yesterday made a litany of moves yesterday at the non-tender deadline two of which were electing to not give contracts to Outfielders Jordyn Adams and Bryce Teodosio. Both Adams and Teodosio had nowhere to play for the Angels who have a crowded outfield with names like Mike Trout, Mickey Moniak, Taylor Ward, and the recent acquisition of Jorge Soler there was no roof for these two.

Adams, 25, last year for the Angels Triple-A affiliate in 123 games had 126 hits, 22 doubles, 4 triples, 10 HRs, 58 RBI, 28 stolen bases (caught 11 times) for a slash line of .261/.333/.377. Teodosio, 26, in 114 games at Triple-A had 113 hits, 19 doubles, 12 triples, 5 HRs, 51 RBI, 40 stolen bases (caught just 4 times), for a slash line of .276/.339/.418 and OPS of .757. Both are still young enough to where the Chicago White Sox would be banking on upside and potential and signing either or even both of these young players, which they need could really help.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE