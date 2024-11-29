With the Winter Meetings closing in on us, the Chicago White Sox look to make headlines with names such as Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. being on the Trade Block.

The Chicago White Sox once again enter another rebuilding stage and instead of trying to build around players like LHP Garrett Crochet and Centerfield Luis Robert Jr., they are instead tapped to be the players that help bring back the necessary prospects to accomplish the task of rebuilding. When looking at the options available for where both Crochet and Robert may go individually, I think there’s a few teams that could potentially look to package these players together in a trade that the White Sox should entertain.

The Chicago White Sox have already indicated that if they were to trade Garrett Crochet than they want position players to be the main focus back in their return. As well as targeting players who have not yet reached the Major Leagues. I think the Chicago White Sox, however, should look to include some MLB ready talent in any deal they pursue. And if they add in a Luis Robert Jr. to the deal, then at least you would be getting the necessary pitching back to try and fill the void left by Crochet before prospects like Noah Schultz or Hagen Smith are ready, which according to their MLB tracker they could be here in 2025.

Crochet has proved that he was able to stay healthy in 2024 making 32 starts and pitching in 146 innings in his first full year as a starter after having Tommy John surgery in 2022. For Robert he managed to play in 100 games after dealing with injuries, where he slashed .224/.278/.379 for and OPS and OPS+ of .657 87.

Obviously, Garrett Crochet would be the focal point of any deal made, but adding in Luis Robert Jr. as well who is still only 27, as well as being an above average defender in Centerfield, teams would be hard-pressed to not take a deal. Robert Jr. has shown some offensive prowess with the bat when healthy and adding in he has years of control with two club options at $20M each ($2M buyout) for 2026-27 a deal with both Crochet and Robert in it would be great for any team if they’re looking to win now.

When looking around the league at who the Chicago White Sox should target as trade partners, who need both an “Ace” level lefthanded starting pitcher and a Silver Slugging hitting Centerfielder I identified four teams with those specific needs. They are: The Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles, and the Boston Red Sox. Teams like the Boston Red Sox and the Phillies have been heavily reported to be in the mix to trade for Garrett Crochet, but with them also needing outfield help and teams like the Mets and Orioles who have the necessary prospect capital available, the Chicago White Sox shouldn’t have a lot of problems getting a good haul back for these two players.

Boston Red Sox

For the Boston Red Sox, they are desperate for a Lefthanded starting pitcher being they are so right-handed dominant. They are also sorely in need of an “Ace” like pitcher that can lead their staff in the playoffs if they end up making it there. After Blake Snell signed with the Dodgers and Yusei Kikuchi signed with the Angels, Max Fried is the only lefty left available on the free agent market. The Red Sox also have a need in Centerfield with Jarred Duran starting 89 games there last season and Ceddanne Rafaela starting 72 games there Luis Robert Jr. would be a better player fit for the Red Sox in Centerfield with Duran able to shift over to leftfield.

The Red Sox receive: LHP Garrett Crochet and Centerfield Luis Robert Jr.

Chicago White Sox receive: OF Roman Anthony (#1 prospect), 2nd basemen/OF/Shortstop Kristian Campbell (#3 prospect), OF Braden Montgomery (#5 prospect), and RHP Lucas Giolito

This deal is fair in my estimation for both teams the Red Sox would be getting a solid number 2 if they were to sign Fried or an “Ace” if they weren’t able to. They would also be getting a solid Centerfielder with good power who hits from the right side which they so needed in that left-handed heavy lineup.

For the Chicago White Sox, they are getting back two MLB top 100 prospects in Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell, a chance on Montgomery who was just drafted by the Red Sox in 2024, and a familiar friend in Lucas Giolito for the money (owed $19M) as well as to stabilize the rotation. He could also be used as a potential trade chip being he’s working his way back from Tommy John surgery.

Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles really are looking to bounce back in 2025 after seemingly being the frontrunners for the AL East; to only collapse and watch their division rival the New York Yankees win the AL Pennant and go to the World Series where they would lose to the Dodgers in 6 games. With the departure of Ace Corbin Burnes who they traded for prior to the 2024 season, the Orioles are in need of a top of the rotation starter.

The chance they still sign Burnes with their new ownership looking to spend is a possibility, but that’s why the O’s should look to the Chicago White Sox as trade partners to fill their starting rotation needs as well as upgrade their outfield.

As of now the Orioles rotation is slated to field: RHP Grayson Rodriguez, RHP Zach Eflin, RHP Dean Kremer, and LHP Trevor Rogers. A mix of RHPs Chayce McDermott, Tyler Wells, Kyle Bradish (who had TJ surgery and looks to be back by the Trade Deadline), as well as LHP Cade Povich who could fill out the rest of the rotation. Adding a player of Crochet’s talent on top of being able to resign Corbin Burnes would immediately jolt the Orioles rotation to being one of the best in baseball. As well as having Cedric Mullens being the current everyday Centerfielder the Chicago White Sox could add on a Luis Robert Jr. to a deal to sweeten it.

Baltimore Orioles receive: LHP Garrett Crochet and CF Luis Robert Jr.

Chicago White Sox receive 3rd base/1st base Coby Mayo (#1 prospect), C/1st basemen Samuel Baseallo (#2), 2nd basemen/3rd basemen Jordan Westburg, and RHP Chayce McDermott (#5)

Here the Orioles get the upgrade in center over Mullens as well as getting the high-end top of the rotation arm they need. For the Chicago White Sox, they’ll be getting a potentially solid everyday 3rd baseman in Coby Mayo that is already better than Miguel Vargas and possibly Bryan Ramos who will battle for a spot there. Jordan Westburg was an All-Star this past season and could fill the void over at 2nd base which is his natural position. Finally, Baseallo could be a really solid backstop to pair with Lee or with his ability to play first move Vaughn to the DH spot fulltime and Baseallo the everyday 1st basemen.

New York Mets

The New York Mets are in my opinion going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch for this off season. With a ton of money coming off the books and them looking to spend big after getting to the NLCS last season, the Mets could also be active players on the trade market. They could try to resign Sean Manaea, but with his price-tag and the Mets wanting a top of the rotation arm, Crochet would be a better option. As well as having the 13th best farm system in the MLB the Mets have the prospect capital available to do a deal with the Chicago White Sox for both Crochet and Robert.

New York Mets receive: LHP Garrett Crochet and CF Luis Robert Jr.

Chicago White Sox receive: RHP Brandon Sproat (#1 prospect), 2nd/SS/OF Ronny Mauricio (#6), OF/1st base Ryan Clifford (#4), OF Nick Morabito (#19)

Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have been the only other team other than the Red Sox to be linked to the Chicago White Sox asking about Garrett Crochet. With their need for outfield help, in particular centerfield the match only becomes clearer. Even, though the Chicago White Sox would like younger and more controllable players, a mix of some MLB talent as well as prospects would work in this situation since the Chicago White Sox are giving up two premier players.

Philadelphia Phillies receive: LHP Garrett Crochet and CF Luis Robert Jr.

Chicago White Sox receive 3rd/1st basemen Alec Bohm, OF Justin Crawford (#3 prospect), Shortstop Starlyn Caba (#4), RHP Jean Cabrera (#13)

The Chicago White Sox would actually in my opinion be the winners of this trade once it is made. They will be getting a player in Alec Bohm who in his career is a .277 hitter and is under team control until 2027. Last year Bohm played in 143 games where he had 155 hits, 44 doubles, 2 triples, 15 HRs, and 97 RBI with a slash line of .280/.332/.448 for and OPS and OPS+ of .779 and 117. Bohm like Mayo would also be considered an upgrade to Bryan Ramos or Miguel Vargas at the 3rd base position. For Justin Crawford, he has all the makings be a star like his dad Carl Crawford once brought up to the Major Leagues.

With the Winter Meetings starting on December 8th, it will be interesting to see what ends up happening with both Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. Will they be traded separately to maximize their prospect haul? Or will they trade them together? Remains to be seen, but we will make sure to bring you the news once it happens.

