Chicago Bears coach takes major risk before Vikings’ game

The Chicago Bears took a risk on Caleb Williams’ development when they gave Thomas Brown his second promotion since Nov. 10 to become the interim head coach before Week 14.

The move made Chris Beatty the third offensive coordinator Williams would have during his rookie season, with Shane Waldron fired after the Bears’ 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 10.

Thomas Brown is juggling a few duties

It was unclear how well Brown could handle the duties of developing Williams and the Bears offense while taking care of head coaching responsibilities. The task isn’t easy to master, as Jeff Ulbrich and the New York Jets found out earlier this season.

Chicago’s offense was a disaster in Sunday’s 38-13 blowout loss to a shorthanded San Francisco 49ers team at Levi’s stadium.

The Chicago Bears will be practicing less

With the Bears set to play three games in 11 days, Brown made a change to the team’s practice routine before Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears will not have three full days of practice. Chicago’s first day of practice will be a walkthrough, with the hope of keeping the roster “fresh” for game day.

“As part of the plan for us already kind of moving forward on Wednesdays, I know Thursday, but football Wednesdays will become a walkthrough, so I have an opportunity to keep guys fresh,” Brown said during his presser on Thursday. “At this point of the year, it’s always the point of emphasis as we continue to get the work above the neck and go back to work.”

The Bears will be fresh, if not underdeveloped

Fresh for what?

At this point of the season, the Bears are 4-9 and are about to be eliminated from playoff contention. The rest of the season should be about developing the talent that will be back on the roster for 2025, especially Williams.

It’s unclear if making the first practice of the week a walkthrough will help with that purpose, although veterans in the locker room might welcome a lighter workload amid a failed 2024 campaign.

The Vikings, who can clinch a postseason appearance with a win over the Bears or tie on Monday night, also held a walkthrough on Thursday. However, that came after a fully padded practice on Wednesday.

