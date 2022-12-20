Three of the greatest athletes Chicago has seen

Between the three major teams – the Bulls, the Bears, and the Cubs – Chicago has won 10 major championship titles across three sports. It stands to reason then that some of these teams have also been home to all-time great athletes. Here’s a brief look at three of them.

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest athlete of all time. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Jordan can be considered an adopted son of the city of Chicago. He spent 12 years as a professional basketball player for the Chicago Bulls. His time at the Bulls was divided into two stints. The first was from 1984 to 1993, and the second from 1995 to 1998.

Jordan transcended the sport by becoming the face of the NBA for a global audience. He also propelled the sports brand Nike to the very top of the sports fashion industry by becoming the brand’s face. He won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls, five MVP awards, and six final MVPs. He’s still considered the greatest basketball player of all time and is one of the most recognizable figures on the planet.

Ernie Banks

Ernie Banks is another athlete considered to be one of the greatest in his sport. Banks was a shortstop and first baseman for the Chicago Cubs from 1953-1971. Born in Dallas, Texas, Banks was a 14-time All-Star, two-time NL MVP, and hit 512 home runs in his 18-year playing career.

He was also a Golden Glove winner in 1960 and had a batting average of .274. Banks was voted the greatest Cub in a Chicago Sun-Times fan poll in 1969. His number 14 shirt has been retired since 1982. He was the first Cub to get this treatment, which goes to show just how much he was revered by the Chicago faithful.

Walter Payton

The third athlete on this list is also considered one of the greatest in his sport. Walter Payton was born in Columbia, Mississippi, and spent 12 years with the Chicago Bears from 1975-1987. Payton is considered one of the greatest running backs of all time. He was selected in the Pro-Bowl nine times, won the MVP award in 1977, and won Super Bowl XX in 1985 with the Bears.

Like Banks, his shirt number was also retired. Payton wore the number 34 during his playing days, and he’s considered the greatest Bear of them all today. His greatness is still recognised within the game officially, through the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Jaylon Johnson was the only Chicago player to make it to the nominees this season.

Will we see another Chicago great in sports soon? Only time will tell.

