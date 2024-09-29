Trending
Bears

Tom Brady drops stunning report on Chicago Bears

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Chicago Bears helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears have been linked to two major players of the New England Patriots dynasty in recent days. This weekend, NFL insider Mike Florio explained why Bill Belichick could be on the Bears’ shortlist of potential head coaches for next season.

On Sunday, Tom Beady explained how close he was to becoming a Bears quarterback before the 2020 season.

Tom Brady almost joined the Chicago Bears

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears
Aug 25, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks on from the sideline against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

 

During his broadcast on Fox, Brady explained why he ultimately chose the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said he made his decision based on multiple factors, from the local weather to the strength of the roster.

Brady said he had never talked about his recruitment by Chicago. He said the Bears were “stealth” in their recruitment of the quarterback, and he was seriously considering joining the Bears before finalizing his deal with the Buccaneers.

What could have been…

Mitch Trubisky Chicago Bears
Former Chicago Bears QB Trubsiky. Photo courtesy of Chicago Magazine

 

One has to wonder how the Bears’ season in 2020 might have changed with Brady. Then quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles led Chicago to an 8-8 record in the regular season and a Wild Card appearance.

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints knocked the Bears out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round in an ugly 21-9 game.

The Bears would have had a better season with Brady in 2020 and would have gone further in the playoffs. Still, winning the Super Bowl would have been a long shot. Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl for the 2020 season because of the talent they had on the roster to pair with Brady’s skills.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians also let Brady do what he needed to do to run the offense. Matt Nagy Nagy’s system wouldn’t have been as Brady-friendly.

Brady made the wide choice to land with the Buccaneers, and he has another Super Bowl for it.

But that won’t keep some Bears from wondering what might have been.

NFL: Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers
Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Chicago Bears helmet is seen on the field before the Bears play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

 

