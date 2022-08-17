Trending
Tony La Russa denies that fan influenced his decision

Wes Wells
White Sox Tony La Russa

White Sox Manager Tony La Russa makes jokes about fans influencing his decision to play Adam Engel into the game

During Monday’s game against the Houston Astros, a fan from the stands was calling out for Tony La Russa to put in Adam Engel to offer some runs for the team that had just tied the game.

According to La Russa, he had no idea that the fan was even calling for him. In an interview, La Russa went on to say that they were focused on making a call to keep Jimenez at bat or pulling in Engal to make runs.

The most notable quote from this ordeal was La Russa, despite denying most of White Sox’s fans’ assumptions, told the press to let the fan have the call.

“Make his day, Tell him I heard him”

After this play, the White Sox went on to make a two-run single from Yoan Moncada in that inning causing them to win against the Houston Astros on Monday night.

