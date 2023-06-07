The Chicago Bears will have two first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft: Who should they target?

There’s a lot going on with the Chicago Bears in the media recently. Whether it’s a recent report of Justin Fields’ progression, or rumors that the Arlington Heights situation is not going a smooth as planned, there always seems to be something in the news.

After the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, in which the Chicago Bears had some very solid selections that most of the fanbase approved of, writers immediately started making mock drafts for the upcoming season. A tradition like no other, that I will be doing my own version of today. I won’t be adding the specific pick in the round, but keep in mind it may be around the middle to higher picks as the Bears are projected to be in that range.

We take a look at what a four-round mock might look in next year’s annual draft. Keep in mind many of these things are subject to change as we have a whole season of College Football to loom over and watch. Let’s dive right in.

