Chicago Bears free agent target Daron Payne admits he wants a big payday

The Chicago Bears have a lot of needs to address in the 2023 offseason and fortuanetly for them, they have a lot of cap space and the No. 1 overall pick to work with. Which direction they go with certain positions will be the biggest questions to address.

Among the needs for the Bears is a revamped defensive line. Chicago’s defensive line struggled to get any pressure on opposing quarterbacks this past season and they are in need of a game-wrecker.

Already, they have been linked to a player that can change a game in the trenches, Daron Payne. The Washington Commanders defensive tackle is set to be a free agent and he’s going to get a big pay day in the coming months. And Payne isn’t shy from admitting that he wants exactly that.

Here is what Payne said this week when cleaning out his locker via Commanders Wire:

What does Payne want this offseason?

“You know what I want, man; it’s self-explanatory,” Payne said with a smile. “Oh yeah,” responded when a reporter asked Payne if he knew he’d be getting paid.

Does it matter where Payne plays?

“I just want what I earned,” he said.

Payne will be one of the more coveted defensive players in free agency this year and is a fit for what the Chicago Bears want to do in the trenches. Spotrac has his projected salary at $19.4M annually on a five-year deal worth just over $97.5M.

It’s a steep price to pay but for a Bears team with over $125M in projected cap space, it’s certainly something they should consider.

