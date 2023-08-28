While retaining their core team, the Chicago Bulls have signed new players like Torrey Craig and Jevon Carter. Are they the missing pieces?

The Chicago Bulls have had a troublesome 8-year stretch in the league. Since 2016, the Bulls have missed the playoffs six times; with the years they made the playoffs, 2017 and 2022, ending in Eastern Conference First Round exits on zero wins. There is no simple solution to becoming a winning team in the NBA, however, many teams with greater success in recent history do utilize a certain tactic.

The tactic in question is the use of three-point field goals. The league-wide 3-point rate (the percentage of all field goal attempts that have come from beyond the arc) has increased in each of the last 10 seasons, rising from 22.2% in 2010-11 to 39.2% last season. The Bulls do not focus on this area, and have not for some years. This can be seen as they ranked last in the league for 3-Point Attempts for the past two years.

Three-Point Field Goals Attempted:

2022-23 — 28.9 (30th, Last in the League)

2021-22 — 28.8 (30th, Last in the League)

2020-2021 — 34 (20th)

In the 2022-2023 season, the top three three-point shooters for the Chicago Bulls included Zach Lavine (203); Colby White (121); and Nikola Vucevic (121). Zach Lavine ranked 12th in total three-point successes made for the 2022-2023 season. The Bulls need more players to develop 3-point shooting in order to increase the number of 3-point shots per game.

There is hope that Julian Phillips can develop into a strong 3-point shooter. During the offseason, shooting coach Peter Patton was signed with the organization. Patton previously worked for the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves, working closely with Luka Doncic.

The Bulls have made some progress by securing some players who can shoot beyond the arc. Nikola Vucevic signed a 3-year contract extension, a key player and one of the better three-point shooters at his position.

Bulls fans welcomed the free agency signings of Torrey Craig and Jevon Carter. These new additions replaced Patrick Beverley and Derrick Jones Jr’s combined 161 attempts and only 32 percent shooting. Torrey Craig and Jevon Carter attempted 590 combined on 40 percent shooting, displaying needed relief for the Bulls. Both players contributing to deep playoff runs for the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

Torrey Craig spent his past two seasons with the Phoenix Suns, where he averaged 6.9 points per game, 20.8 minutes played in 27 games (2 starts), 45.0% shooting overall, 32.3% from three, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists. While his numbers have decreased over the years, Craig is an ideal 3-point shooting player for the Bulls. On top of his shooting ability, Craig is known for his defensive capabilities. He is able to defend multiple positions with his 7-foot wingspan, strongly benefitting the Bulls defense.

Another addition for a 1-year contract was Goran Dragic, who provides further experience for the Chicago Bulls for the upcoming season. From 2021 to 2023, Dragic has averaged almost 3 3-point attempts per game. Dragic is going into his 15th NBA season at age 36, and we will see in the coming season his ability to keep playing at an effective level.

Last season’s records showed that overall the Bulls have a solid team with depth. From the core three of Zach LaVine, DeMar Derozan, and Nikola Vucevic; to a strong bench of Coby White, Andre Drummond, and Alex Caruso, they have experienced players and a promising draft pick of Julian Phillips. Yet, With Lonzo Ball out for the entire 2023-2024 season, the Bulls will be looking to these new signings to score often from beyond the arc to change their scope in the game.

