Trace McSorley’s journey around the NFL continues.

In the wake of star quarterback Justin Fields suffering a dislocated thumb, the Chicago Bears reportedly made a move on Tuesday to add some depth to the position.

The Bears signed quarterback Trace McSorley to the practice squad, according to Jordan Schultz.

Source: The #Bears are signing QB Trace McSorley to their practice squad. McSorley heads to Chicago, who is currently dealing with Justin Fields’ injury. pic.twitter.com/o4axHxT9cl — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 17, 2023

Trace McSorley, 28, has been a reliable backup quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens since being taken in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s played for the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots since then. McSorley has a 51.6% completion rate, 502 yards, one touchdown, and five interceptions in nine career NFL games.

The Bears require a backup quarterback because Justin Fields is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Raiders due to a thumb injury. Fields dislocated his thumb and reinserted it during their previous game against the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, he is still having difficulty holding the ball.

Tyson Bagent is expected to start for the Bears on Sunday, with Nathan Peterman as his backup. The Bears host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

