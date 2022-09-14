Trevis Gipson makes a confident prediction for the week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Trevis Gipson is a key cog in the Bears’ pass rush in 2022 after racking up seven sacks in place of Khalil Mack. While Gipson may not be starting, he is an extremely productive part of the Bears’ defensive end rotation. Trevis Gipson racked up five QB pressures and followed it up this week with one big prediction about the Packers game.

"We gonna win. You've got my word. … Our coach told us this morning – we're better than they are."#Bears DE Trevis Gipson on their Week 2 matchup against the Packers — John Dietz (@johndietzdh) September 14, 2022

Gipson’s confidence is inspiring if not altogether a little nerve-racking. Aaron Rodgers rarely loses two straight games and the Packers will be at home, another place they rarely lose. Rodgers doesn’t need any added motivation to get up for the Bears.

Trevis Gipson gave him a bit more motivation with that prediction. Gipson’s confidence isn’t unwarranted though given the Packers’ injury situation. The Packers could be without both starting offensive tackles for the second straight game, and as good as the Bears’ defensive ends were against the 49ers in a biblical rainstorm, they could be even better on a cool night in Green Bay.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE