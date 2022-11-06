Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields had another good game on Sunday as he continues to make progress

The Chicago Bears fell in their Week 9 battle against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday but quarterback Justin Fields stole the show.

Fields showed everyone what he can do in this offense.He finished the game 17 of 28 for 123 passing yards 3 passing touchdowns and added 178 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. He set a new NFL regular season record for most rushing yards by a quarterback, breaking the previous mark of Mike Vick.

Here’s how Twitter reacted during the game on Sunday:

Really feels like Justin Fields is putting it all together now. It’s fun to watch. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 6, 2022

JUSTIN FIELDS IS SO FUCKING ELECTRIC HOLY SHIT IM GOING TO PASS OUT — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 6, 2022

Justin Fields out there doing whatever he wants — eagles 8-0 (@twizzy1017) November 6, 2022

Dude… Justin Fields is insane. Wow. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) November 6, 2022

Justin Fields thriving

Aaron Rodgers declining I WIN. — ໊ (@PapiGing) November 6, 2022

Justin Fields is a dog😤 — Anton (@AMLM__) November 6, 2022

JUSTIN FIELDS — Grady Jones (@GoatJones08) November 6, 2022

Justin fields is that guy — Brouu (@MLBrouu) November 6, 2022

Justin Fields is a baller I don’t know if the Bears have ever had a baller at quarterback before — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) November 6, 2022

Now, the Bears likely aren’t going to the playoffs this year but with Fields development being the focal point, this is a big positive. Justin Fields has been good the past few weeks and has continued to get better as the games have gone on.

And that’s all we can ask for in Chicago as it looks like they have something special at the quarterback position.

