Trending
Bears

Twitter reacts to Justin Fields’ performance in Week 9 vs. Dolphins

Ned FBy 1 Min Read
Justin Fields

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields had another good game on Sunday as he continues to make progress

The Chicago Bears fell in their Week 9 battle against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday but quarterback Justin Fields stole the show.

Fields showed everyone what he can do in this offense.He finished the game 17 of 28 for 123 passing yards 3 passing touchdowns and added 178 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. He set a new NFL regular season record for most rushing yards by a quarterback, breaking the previous mark of Mike Vick.

Here’s how Twitter reacted during the game on Sunday:

 

 

Now, the Bears likely aren’t going to the playoffs this year but with Fields development being the focal point, this is a big positive. Justin Fields has been good the past few weeks and has continued to get better as the games have gone on.

And that’s all we can ask for in Chicago as it looks like they have something special at the quarterback position.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
received 1638495639819674

Related Posts

Leave A Reply