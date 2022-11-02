The Bears have four starters on their Week 9 injury report

Injuries are continuing to hit the Chicago Bears hard in Week 9. Earlier this afternoon, the Bears said that offensive lineman Cody Whitehair was designated to return from the injured reserve. Unfortunately, two starting offensive linemen are injured to start the practice week before Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

According to a statement by the Bears, four players are on the Week 9 injury report. Larry Borom, who was ruled out of the Dallas Cowboys game, is still not practicing as of Wednesday. Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon was limited in practice with a hip injury. Safety Eddie Jackson was limited in practice with a hip injury. Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was limited in practice with a back injury.

The injuries to Jackson and Gordon are concerning as they’re starters in a secondary that got lit up like a Halloween bonfire last weekend. Their replacements would be much worse against a Dolphins team that features quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throwing balls to wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki.

Jenkins back on the injury report

Jenkins’ drama with his back is well known in Chicago. The 2021 second-round pick had back injuries in college and had to have surgery. The injury kept him from playing most of last season. It’s worrisome to see Jenkins back on the injury report with that issue.

