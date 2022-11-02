BREAKING: Chicago Bears Make Major Roster Move At OL

The Chicago Bears’ offensive line should be better soon

Offensive line play has been a problem for the Chicago Bears all season. Recently, several significant injuries to the unit have caused problems for the offense. Cody Whitehair had to be placed on the injured reserve in early October. Lucas Patrick suffered a toe injury on MNF against the New England Patriots in Week 7. He was also placed on the injured reserve. With a concussion, Larry Borom was ruled out of the Bears’ Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to a statement by the Bears Wednesday afternoon, the team has designated Whitehair to return from the injured reserve.

#Bears roster move:

We have designated OL Cody Whitehair for return from Reserve/Injured. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 2, 2022

This is an excellent sign for the Bears. The Bears pretty much punted away their season after making trades that have dismantled the defense. However, the addition of wide receiver Chase Claypool will allow quarterback Justin Fields to progress with the nine games left on the schedule. The better the offensive line play to protect him, the more offensive coordinator Luke Getsy can dial up some passing plays and let Fields toss it to the newly acquired wide receiver.

