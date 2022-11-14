Blackhawks’ Tyler Johnson took part in training, Monday, fueling the news he might be back in action in a week.

Forward, Tyler Johnson could be back on the ice for the Chicago Blackhawks in a week. The 32 year old, who has been sidelined since Oct. 25 with a left ankle sprain, was a full participant in the team’s Monday morning practice.



After Johnson suffered the injury, the Blackhawks listed his return timeline at 4-6 weeks. He resumed skating last week, taking the ice prior to Blackhawks’ practices ahead of a West Coast road trip. Now, Johnson is back at practice three weeks into his timeline.

Tyler Johnson said his ankle is feeling a lot better than he expected, but he doesn’t have a specific timeline for his return yet. He didn’t rule out next week. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) November 14, 2022

He old wouldn’t put a specific return date on his recovery timeline but was unwilling to officially rule himself out next week. Still, the news does mean that Johnson’s total games missed will reach at least 12, having already been sidelined for the previous eight contests.



The veteran forward got off to a nice start prior to going down with the injury. In six games, he scored six points (two goals, four assists) as a fixture of the Hawks’ second line.

The Blackhawks have a busy week ahead with four games in the mix and it’s not clear exactly when Tyler Johnson will return to game action, but fully participating in practice Monday is a positive news .

