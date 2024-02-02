NASCAR driver and 23XI Racing member Tyler Reddick has sported some awesome paint schemes over the past few years that pay homage to the team’s owner Michael Jordan. Being a driver for the team, Reddick is able to sport some rare Air Jordan shoes and drive cars that have custom paint schemes for various races.

And as the 2024 NASCAR season is getting set to kickoff, Tyler Reddick’s paint scheme for the 2024 Clash at the Coliseum has been released.

Tyler Reddick will drive the No. 45 car in a paint scheme that pays homage to the Air Jordan 4 shoe box with grey, black and red sported throughout. Checkout the scheme below:

Fresh out the box for the Clash. 😮‍💨 See @TylerReddick kick off the 2024 Season in the No. 45 @Jumpman23 Toyota Camry XSE this weekend. 👟 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mVJpLNjKcH — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) February 1, 2024

Tyler Reddick is paying homage to the Air Jordan 4

The Air Jordan 4 is an iconic shoe in the Jordan line, making its debut in 1989 in several different colorways for Michael Jordan. It was also the first global release of the franchise, and the first shoe in the line to feature its signature “over-molded” mesh.

The box for the shoe features cement print throughout, giving it a nice design along with solid colors depending on the year.

Tyler Reddick looks to capture the Clash at the Coliseum in style

The car will race this weekend in Los Angeles as the 024 Clash at the Coliseum returns for another year, helping set the stage for the Daytona 500 in a few weeks. But there are some changes to the format as FOX Sports points out:

Teams are divided into three practice groups based on 2023 owner points, with the 2023 Cup champion in the third group, second in points in the second group, third in points in the first group, fourth in points in the third group, etc.

Each heat will be 25 laps — only green flag laps count. There will be no overtime. The top five in each heat advance to the main event on Sunday.

The last chance qualifying race will be for the 16 drivers who have not yet made the main event. They will start in order of heat finish, with the driver who finished sixth in Heat 1 on the pole, the driver who finished sixth in Heat 2 on the front row, the driver who finished sixth in Heat 3 starting third, the driver who finished sixth in Heat 4 starting fourth, the driver who was seventh in Heat 1 starting fifth and so on.

This race will be 75 laps and only green-flag laps count. There will be no overtime. The top-two drivers advance to the main event. (Last year, there were two last-chance qualifiers at 50 laps apiece, so this change gives drivers an additional 25 laps but also a bigger LCQ field).

The 23rd and final spot in the Clash will go to the remaining driver who has not yet qualified to the main event who was highest in 2023 driver points (not owner points, driver points). After the heats on Saturday, the driver who is highest in points could potentially not run the LCQ and just opt to use this provisional, but it is at that team’s discretion.

Let’s hope Tyler Reddick can deliver some wins this year for 23XI Racing and we can see this awesome paint scheme get some more recognition.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE