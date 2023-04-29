Tyler Scott, the University of Cincinnati wide receiver, was selected in the fourth round on Saturday

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott as the 133rd overall choice. It’s the pick they received from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Robert Quinn. Ryan Poles, the team’s general manager, was clearly smitten with Scott, and it appears that the feeling was mutual.

Scott posted a video after being drafted, claiming this is exactly who he wanted to be taken by. “EXACTLY who I wanted to draft me all along!!” Scott wrote in his tweet while tagging his new quarterback. “Time to get to work Justin Fields #DaBears #ChildofGod.”

EXACTLY who I wanted to draft me all along !! Time to get to work @justnfields #DaBears #ChildofGod pic.twitter.com/WV70iyhLCS — Tyler Scott (@Tylerscott21_) April 29, 2023

Tyler Scott was thrilled by the news and became emotional when he put on his new Bears cap. Scott had an outstanding season in 2022, catching 54 catches for 899 yards and nine touchdowns. He joins an updated wide receiver room that includes top options D.J. Moore, Darnell Mooney, and Chase Claypool.

Last season, one of the Bears’ receivers’ biggest problems was their inability to make plays after the catch. That is a core strength of Tyler Scott’s game, thanks in large part to his high school running back experience. Put the ball in his hands and watch what happens. Justin Fields should be able to unload some shorter passes knowing his guy can produce more. People will be concerned about the young receiver’s size. He’s barely 5’10 and weighs 177 pounds. The Bears must provide him with opportunities to work in space.

