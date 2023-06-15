Tyrique Stevenson has earned high praise from former Chicago Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt and now his head coach is singing his praises after OTAs and mini-camp.

The Tyrique Stevenson draft pick earned high praise for the Chicago Bears on the second day of the NFL Draft and that praise has carried over into early off-season activities.

Coach Flus with some HIGH praise for Tyrique Stevenson during his press conference. Seems like Stevenson has turned some heads already this off-season. Will he be the starter opposite of Jaylon Johnson?#DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/adkuwUF2FQ — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) June 14, 2023

Tyrique Stevenson at this point seems like he’ll be the boundary corner starting opposite of Jaylon Johnson with last year’s rookie Kyler Gordon entrenched at the nickel spot. If the Bears can develop a young highly talented secondary they won’t have to generate the level of pass rush needed to be a great defense. As pointed out by PFF great coverage has a better impact than pass rush.

Tyrique Stevenson has been the most praised rookie to this point and is a perfect for what the Bears are trying to do on defense in the Matt Eberflus system. If he continues to progress the Bears may be better off on defense than expected in 2023.

