Tyrique Stevenson loses starting role in week 9

In reaction to the final play of their week 8 loss to Jayden Daniels and the Commanders, the Chicago Bears have elected to remove Tyrique Stevenson from the starting lineup for their week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The move will cost the second-year cornerback his sixth consecutive start.

Terell Smith is expected to start in Tyrique Stevenson’s place against Arizona this week, but Stevenson is still expected to see action.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported the news on ‘X’ this morning, as the Bears have done a good job of keeping the move quite throughout the week.

#Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson won’t start today vs the #AZCardinals, sources say, a disciplinary action following last week’s Hail Mary. The hope is he learns from this, as teammates and coaches have backed him. My story: https://t.co/XJecKQXL0Jhttps://t.co/XJecKQXL0J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2024

Tyrique Stevenson is unhappy with the demotion

While the public was unaware of the pending action, Tyrique Stevenson was made aware during practice last week. When he was informed Wednesday that he would not be starting in week 9, Stevenson pulled himself from practice in a move that did not go over well with the locker room, per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports (@JayGlazer).

Bears DB Tyrique Stevenson, the player seen talking to fans right before the Commanders' Hail Mary TD last week, pulled himself out of practice after learning of his demotion for his role in the game-losing play. @JayGlazer explains: pic.twitter.com/FEUA2tZ4tM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 3, 2024

The reaction by Stevenson, to pull himself out of practice, was a bit unexpected. After last week’s mistake the cornerback apologized on social media, as well as to his teammates and coaches.

Stevenson also made the following statement to reporters on Monday:

“I know I let them down and those guys hold me to a higher standard such as everybody in this building. I let the moment get too big and it’s something that can never happen again.”

After the apologies, Stevenson was shown support by the Bears organization, with Head Coach Matt Eberflus stating, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score:

“It was a really good moment for him to be able to do that, show responsibility and accountability.”

As Henry Ford once stated, the only real mistake is the one from which we learn nothing. While we expect Tyrique Stevenson to learn from his hail mary mishap, it is unacceptable to then follow up with another mistake, this time turning his back to his own team rather than the Washington Commanders.

The Madhouse in Landover, Maryland

On the final play of last week’s devastating loss, Stevenson could be seen taunting the Washington Commanders crowd as the final hail mary play began, with his back turned to the Commanders receivers as they were sprinting towards the goal line. With many Bears fans pointing and pleading for the cornerback to turn around, Stevenson finally did so, and ran towards the conglomeration of receivers and defensive backs that was already forming near the endzone.

The pass looked to be just short as it soared through the air. However, after being tipped by Stevenson and company, the ball reached Noah Brown’s hands in the middle of the endzone for the game-winning score as the clock expired, giving the Commanders the 18-15 win.

With the heartbreaking loss, the Bears fell to 4-3 on the season. After heading to the desert to take on the Cardinals this week, the Bears will host three games in a row at home against the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, and the Minnesota Vikings.

