Cross-Sport Parlays: The Ultimate Guide for Ambitious Bettors

Sport bettors are always on the lookout for various ways they can increase the odds and get bigger payouts. Parlay bets have long been the go to method for punters and now, they have found a new way to make bets even more lucrative. Cross-sport parlays give punters an edge as it allows them to combine the best of multiple sports into a single bet slip. In this article, you will learn more about cross-sport parlays, how to build a good parlay Bet, and some betting tips that will help you up your game.

What are Cross-Sport Parlays?

Cross-sport parlays are bets that mix games from different sports into one ticket. Bet sites usually offer more than one sport on their website and allow punters to make selections across these sports into one ticket. For example, a punter could have two basketball games, one hockey game, and a football match on the same ticket.

For this bet to come, all your predictions across the sports must be correct, as in a normal parlay. The advantage this bet gives bettors is that it allows them to get creative with their betting strategy. It also opens the door to unlimited creativity, which allows punters to extract more odds from each bet.

Parlay bets are great because they allow bettors to add multiple markets like over/unders, moneylines, and point spreads on the same ticket. If you add the mix of multiple sports then punters could potentially unlock a goldmine of opportunity each time they bet.

How to Build a Good Parlay Bet

The key to winning at parlay betting is building a good bet. There is no substitute for the legwork required by punters to get it right when parlay betting. Here are some of the ways you can build better parlay bets:

Hedged Bets

Hedged bets are fail safes used by bettors to shore up any potential losses that may arise from a bet prediction. Experienced bettors know better than to leave everything to chance so they use these bets to reduce the risk attached to each bet slip. For example, if you put money on Team A to win a match against Team B in a moneyline bet, you would take a reverse position on Team B to hedge your bet. This way, if Team B ends up winning the match, you still win!

Bet Size

Parlays are popular because they increase the odds of each ticket but bettors can get carried away by this. Each additional bet added for your ticket also increases the risk factor because all your picks must be correct for a payout to occur. Therefore, punters should be strategic about each extra bet and should not add predictions just to increase the odds.

Bonus Bets

Most online bookmakers offer punters various bonuses and incentives to lure them over to their platforms. They are usually in the form of welcome bonuses and no deposit bonuses that give players free money to place bets. For example, a sportsbook may offer $10 free to every new account that signs up on their platform. Taking advantage of these bonuses allow punters to increase their bankroll and make risk free bets with the potential of real money return.

Time Span

One potential downside with parlay bets is that all the predictions must come true before a payout is made. If you make bets that have long time frames to completion, your money will be tied down on those bets until all the games have been played. For example, if you pick four games which run over 10 days, you will have to wait 10 days to get your payout. Pick matches that are closer together and occur on shorter time frames when making parlay bets.

Why are Cross-Sports Parlays Popular Among Punters?

Cross-sports parlays have increasingly become popular among punters. Gone are the days where bettors stuck to one sport and built parlays within that sport. Here are the top reasons for the increased popularity of this bet:

Potential Win

As with regular parlays, cross-sports offer punters a chance for large payouts due to the increased odds. Cross-Sport selections offer potential payouts that are larger than regular parlays which make it appealing to punters looking for an edge and sports fans who watch multiple sports. Let’s be real, this is the most important factor as punters go where the payouts are better.

Variety

As they say, variety is the spice of life. Cross-sports parlays open the door to an endless possibility of combinations which they can use to create parlays. This also allows them to come up with unique strategies which give them an edge in the betting market. This combination of variety and possibility is enticing to bettors.

Flexibility

Punters have so much flexibility with cross-sport parlays as they are not restricted within one sport. They can focus their bets on one or two sports or go as high as 5 sports on their bet slip. Punters can create bets that work for specific preferences which allow them to build strategies around these unique peculiarities.

Accessibility

Large sportsbooks give players access to all the major and minor sports available in the world. In addition, modern sportsbooks have apps, mobile sites, and other nifty features that improve accessibility for gamblers. From the comfort of your home, you can now place bets, fund accounts, and receive payouts. For bettors who want to gamble on the go, mobile betting has made it super convenient.

