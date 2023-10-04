Chicago Fire expecting record attendance Wednesday, offer fans incentives

The Chicago Fire will host Inter Miami at Soldier Field on Wednesday evening. And Lionel Messi’s availability for that match is unclear.

Lionel Messi has been listed as “day to day,” with a leg injury. Messi has been limited in practice.

According to ESPN 61,000 tickets were sold for the Major League Soccer match. A record attendance for a Chicago Fire match and an expected sell-out by kickoff. People all over the United States are scrambling to see Messi. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup Champion makes every match his team plays in must-see action.

The uncertainty of whether Messi will play or not has inspired the Fire to make fans an offer. Enticing them to show up whether Messi plays or not. The Fire released a statement Tuesday morning that addresses this.

“The Chicago Fire are excited to host Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field this week. While we don’t yet know the official status of Lionel Messi’s availability for our match tomorrow, as there’s never a guarantee that an athlete will play on any given night due to several factors, we understand that many of our fans may be disappointed if they don’t get the chance to see him play. We realize that there will be many in attendance who are coming to a Chicago Fire match at Soldier Field for the first time, and we’re excited to welcome them to the Fire Family and give them an opportunity to become long-term fans by creating a wonderful, fan-focused atmosphere.”

The statement goes on to detail that the Chicago Fire will be offering a $250 account credit toward new memberships for the 2024 season – or a $50 account credit for anyone unable to use the new member credit – to all single-game ticket buyers who attend the match vs. Inter Miami regardless of which players are able to make an appearance on the pitch.

The match on Wednesday also has major playoff implications for both clubs.

The Chicago Fire need a win to get into a wildcard position. The Fire are currently tied with Montreal and D.C. United on 37 points. The Fire’s last two games

Miami needs to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. A loss would nearly ensure Miami misses the post season.

Beating Miami would be a statement win for the Fire. With or without Messi Miami is a good team. Miami made it deep into the U.S. Open Cup without Messi, Busquets or Jordi Alba.

The Fire won their last MLS regular season match against Miami 3-2, with Chicago scoring a winning goal in added time.

