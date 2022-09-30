Velus Jones Jr. lit it up in the preseason against the Chiefs and the Seahawks but has been down with a hamstring injury ever since.

Velus Jones Jr. has missed three games thus far with a hamstring injury and could now be ready to finally make his full debut for the Bears in week 4. Velus Jones Jr was a third-round pick with speed to burn and showed an ability to take the top off the defense early on. He also showed up big in the return game.

The main concern very early in his career has been his ability to stay healthy. Velus Jones Jr. has battled injuries through the beginning of training camp initially with a quad injury and now with a hamstring injury.

Velus Jones Jr. was a full participant in practice Friday for the first time in a long time. NFL debut could be coming Sunday. Officially listed as questionable. #Bears — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) September 30, 2022

Velus Jones. Jr’s return will be a welcome sight as the Bears have struggled to get vertical in the passing game and to get receivers open. He showed that ability early on in when he was on the field, generating speed into separation.

The Bears’ offense definitely needs a play-making boost and the added versatility that Jones Jr would bring. There’s little doubt that a big-time return on special teams or a key deep pass could be the difference in a game between two teams battling to relevance near the bottom of the NFL. A win put the Bears in a good spot at 3-1 and if the Giants get a home win they are at a stable 2-2 to start the season.

