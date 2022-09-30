Chicago Bears staff and players were supporting Justin Fields during Mic’d Up conversations

The NFL uploaded some Mic’d Up clips from week three that show the Chicago Bears staff was very supportive of Justin Fields during his rough performance.

Fields threw for just 106 yards and had 2 interceptions in the Bears’ victory over the Texans. Although many have claimed the Bears have no faith in Fields, these Mic’d Up clips show a different story. After Fields threw his second interception, backup quarterback Trevor Siemian and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy were shown offering encouragement to him on the sideline.

After Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields threw his second interception against the Houston Texans, QB Trevor Siemian and OC Luke Getsy gave Justin some encouragement. Really good stuff from Trevor and Luke. (Video via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/dT5euTQ0uf — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 29, 2022

Despite the ugly interception, many people were happy to see Getsy tell Fields to move on and that he still had faith in him.

Head coach Matt Eberflus also shared a similar sentiment with Fields, telling him that these struggles are a part of growing up.

Love this from Eberflus as well: “That’s part of growing up, man, right? Great job.” pic.twitter.com/CGqKrpiPKq — Jimmy Zajac (@JimmyZajac) September 29, 2022

Although Fields has had a rough start to his sophomore season, there is still plenty of time to turn it around. The Bears will have to face the New York Giants this week, who are a pretty even matchup for the Bears this year. This game is a big opportunity for Fields to bounce back, so let’s hope the staff’s faith in him can yield some positive results.

