Chicago Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews scores in final game with franchise

Earlier today, it was announced that the Blackhawks would not be re-signing long-time player and Captain Jonathan Toews and tonight would be his final game as a Blackhawk.

In fitting fashion, the 15-year veteran Center and three-time Stanley Cup Champion lit the lamp one more time in the second period of tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

JONATHAN TOEWS LIGHTS THE LAMP! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YrlD1eDD8y — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) April 14, 2023

Toews’ Blackhawks career ends with 1,066 games, 371 goals, 882 points, and most importantly, three Stanley Cup trophies in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

Thank you for everything captain serious! Chicago legend. End of an era. pic.twitter.com/np0tR9MSsi — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 13, 2023

We at ChiCitySports Toews all the best in the future and Chicago will undoubtedly miss him. Something tells me number 19 will be alongside 88 in the rafters in the future. The official end of an era.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE