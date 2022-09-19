Trending
Bears

WATCH: Justin Fields hammered by Bears Twitter over ‘fan’ quote

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Justin Fields

Chicago Bears fans took Justin Fields’ comments out of context

Justin Fields and his Chicago Bears teammates were disappointed after losing in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers. The locker room should have been dour. The offense looked awful in passing the game. The defense was gashed by the Packers’ rushing attack.

After the game, Fields addressed the media to talk about the game. Fields was asked if the loss stung more to Fields because of the Bears/Packers rivalry and what it means to the fans. Fields answered that the hurt impacted him more directly by his and his teammate’s feelings than with fans.

“It hurts more in the locker room than to Bears fans,” Fields said. I mean, at the end of the day, they’re not putting [in] any work. I see the guys in the locker room every day. I see how much work they put in.”

Justin Fields didn’t articulate himself well as an ambassador of the Bears. The comments come off tone-deaf after a deflating loss to the Packers. Public relations is a significant duty of a first-round quarterback pick. Not surprising Bears Twitter was not happy with Fields’ comments. They took his quote as an insult to Bears fans who pride themselves in cheering for their team.

 

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Buildings 1804479 1920

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply