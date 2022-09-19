Chicago Bears fans took Justin Fields’ comments out of context

Justin Fields and his Chicago Bears teammates were disappointed after losing in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers. The locker room should have been dour. The offense looked awful in passing the game. The defense was gashed by the Packers’ rushing attack.

After the game, Fields addressed the media to talk about the game. Fields was asked if the loss stung more to Fields because of the Bears/Packers rivalry and what it means to the fans. Fields answered that the hurt impacted him more directly by his and his teammate’s feelings than with fans.

“It hurts more in the locker room than to Bears fans,” Fields said. I mean, at the end of the day, they’re not putting [in] any work. I see the guys in the locker room every day. I see how much work they put in.”

The fuck!? This loss hurts for Bears fans just as much as the players. Players come and go, Fans are here forever. We put in the work watching a crumb bum franchise that has given us NOTHING in 37 years. We buy your jerseys, we put the butts in the stands. You’re on thin ice pal pic.twitter.com/dqiunBytqX — MikeyBets (Chicago’s left Armpit) (@RealMikeyBets) September 19, 2022

Justin Fields didn’t articulate himself well as an ambassador of the Bears. The comments come off tone-deaf after a deflating loss to the Packers. Public relations is a significant duty of a first-round quarterback pick. Not surprising Bears Twitter was not happy with Fields’ comments. They took his quote as an insult to Bears fans who pride themselves in cheering for their team.

Understand the point, but this is a city starved for football success. You don’t want to undermine their sadness. Fans pay the salaries, and drive up endorsement interest so athletes can get sponsorships. You don’t need to say this out loud, especially after a loss to GB. https://t.co/lDborZP2ju — Austin Burklund (@AB1132) September 19, 2022

Fields FRICKIN Sucks on and off the field. https://t.co/ADF79z4sJm — Kirk FRICKIN Cousins 🇨🇦😈🦖✈️🟠⚡️ (@BThurstee) September 19, 2022

Poor take fields. Poor take… https://t.co/REQGBJfyMt — conor ford (@FordConor) September 19, 2022

Not a good look when you're struggling https://t.co/HTPO8MGFJF — chris (@ChrisK_NFL) September 19, 2022

Wow Justin Fields … a Loser Who sucks at football also 7 and 8 Completed passes in 2 games 🤮 @justnfields Stinks but thinks he is good Now he takes shots at #Bears fans What a Bum https://t.co/rxFIcTYh7F — ☆ ★ 𝕵𝖔𝖊𝖄 𝕵𝖊𝖙𝖘 ★ ☆ (@JoeyJetsNYJ) September 19, 2022

It’s time we talk about the emotional labor involved with being a sports fan https://t.co/0sFGV3gGoh — KG (@ArchieFrmQueens) September 19, 2022

