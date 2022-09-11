WATCH: Justin Fields makes the best play you’ll see today

Justin Fields made an incredible throw

Justin Fields had a rough start in the first half of Sunday’s Week One game against the San Francisco 49ers. He returned to make a fantastic throw to put the Bears on the scoreboard. Down 10-0, on third-and-nine, Fields saw faces of the 49ers defensive line coming for him.

Fields scrambled out of the pocket before targeting open wide receiver Dante Pettis on the opposite side of the field. Pettis made the reception and scampered into the endzone for the Bears’ first touchdown of the season. For the Bears to score, these heroics will be a must from FIelds all season. Fields is showing his skill to keep plays alive for the Bears.

