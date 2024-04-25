Analyzing the Chicago Bears targets with highest chances to be drafted at No.9

Narrowing down the Chicago Bears’ most probable picks at No.9

The NFL draft is finally here, and the Chicago Bears have a big day ahead of them. They are holders of 2 top 10 overall picks in this year’s draft. Caleb Williams is essentially a lock to be the first pick, but all the mystery of today’s draft for the Bears lies in their second first-round pick at No.9.

As the clock to the beginning of the NFL draft has winded down, favorites have emerged to be chosen by the Chicago Bears at No.9. Three favorites include 2 of the draft’s top-tier wide receivers. Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze, both potentially being the second wide receivers taken in the draft. Marvin Harrison Jr. is the overwhelming favorite to be selected first.

The last player believed to be a target for the Chicago Bears at No.9 is Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II. A talented pass rusher the Bears’ defense is in need of. Many believe he will be the first defender taken in the draft. Along with Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner (another likely candidate to be the first defensive player off the board), Byron Murphy is on the Atlanta Falcons radar at No.8. So the Falcons currently have first dibs on him if that’s the route they choose to go.

One of these to #DaBears at 9. #NFLDraft

Malik Nabers

Rome Odunze

Byron Murphy — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) April 25, 2024

Who should the Chicago Bears be looking to draft at No.9?

The Chicago Bears and Ryan Poles almost certainly have their eyes on a specific target if they decide to keep the pick. Rome Odunze stands out to me as the best selection for the Bears at 9. While it would help to improve their pass rush they have the opportunity to build around Caleb Williams even more. I also believe they will be able to find a solid pass rusher in the later rounds of the draft. Furthermore, Rome Odunze and Caleb Williams have already been making headlines before the draft.

While it is probable they would have their mind made up at No.9 if everyone they had their eyes on was available, however, the way other teams draft will likely have a major impact on the Chicago Bears decision. With multiple teams rumored to trade up for quarterbacks, and multiple teams having similar targets as the Bears, the possibilities of different draft boards feel endless.

