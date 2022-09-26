The White Sox have three routes they could take for their manager next season

According to a report from Bob Nightengale, the White Sox front office is currently divided on who should be managing the team in 2023.

While current Manager Tony La Russa still has one more year left on his contract, recent health issues have ended his season and put his future with the team in question. Sox fans have also voiced displeasure with La Russa’s managing all season, and blame him for the team’s underachieving.

Another option the White Sox are considering is letting interim manager Miguel Cairo get a full season at the helm next year. While the White Sox did get hot when Cairo originally took over, the team has lost their last six games and been completely eliminated from the divisional race. Certain managerial decisions have hurt the Sox late in games as well, so some people believe a promotion would not fix the team that much.

The last route some in the Sox front office are considering is bringing in a manager from outside the organization. While no names have been confirmed yet, experienced managers like Bruce Bochy or Joe Girardi could be possible candidates for them this offseason. Hiring a manager with no experience is unlikely since the White Sox needs an immediate turnaround next year.

While there is no indication of which route is most likely for the White Sox right now, this process is sure to be a major story throughout the next offseason. What is for sure is that the front office will need to get this decision right if they want to keep their World Series window open.

