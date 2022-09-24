Chicago White Sox’s Tony La Russa will not be returning as manager this season, doctor’s orders.

According to ESPN, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not be returning as manager for the rest of the 2022 season. The Chicago White Sox announcement on Twitter is as followed,

After undergoing additional testing and medical procedures La Russa, 78, has been advised by his doctor to not return for the rest of the 2022 season due to the heart ailment that has kept him out since August. La Russa came out of retirement to rejoin the White Sox last season; he has one year remaining on his contract.

Tony La Russa shared the specifics of the procedure with the Associated Press earlier this month stating,

“Health is nothing to mess with, so I got checked in Chicago and the reason that I flew to Arizona is that’s been the place since the ’90s I’ve had my physicals. They addressed it, they fixed it and now it’s just a question of regaining strength.”

Miguel Cario will continue to be the acting manager for the White Sox’s 2022 season. He has steered the White Sox in a 13-10 record since taking over as acting manager. The team will be entering Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers, having lost four straight games three of them being to the Cleveland Guardians.

