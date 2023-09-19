The Chicago White Sox hope to be heading in the correct direction with the addition of a new Assistant General Manager.

The White Sox have hired Josh Barfield to be their new assistant general manager under Chris Getz. Barfield has been with the revamped Arizona Diamondbacks for the last 9 years, 5 seasons as the farm director and 3 seasons as a scout.

The White Sox are expected to hire Josh Barfield as their new assistant GM, according to @scottmerkin https://t.co/6eeSEJGfdJ — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 20, 2023

Barfield is a former professional baseball player; he played 4 seasons with the San Diego Padres from 2006-2009 and was a member of the Cleveland Indians. He ended up retiring in 2012.

White Sox fans have to have some hope looking at the farm system of the Arizona Diamondbacks the last 5 years. They have been one of the best farms in Major League Baseball, the likes of Corbin Carroll, Jordan Lawlar and Alek Thomas.

Can Josh Barfield and Chris Getz turn things around for the White Sox after a tough season in the AL Central?

