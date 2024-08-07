White Sox players’ instant improvement (after being traded)

The 2024 season has been a real ordeal for the Chicago White Sox. With the latest loss to the Oakland Athletics on Monday, which added to a disastrous 5-1 record, the team has reached a dismal 27-88 record.

That means the White Sox have lost 21 consecutive games, matching the worst losing streak in the American League since the Baltimore Orioles in 1988. A dismal moment in franchise history that has left fans questioning the performance of players who have left the team.

White Sox losing streak is certainly alarming. Since their last win on July 10, the White Sox have lost 21 games and have been held to one run or less 32 times. With the team at its worst since the Cleveland Spiders of the National League in 1899, who finished with a 20-134 record, the situation is becoming critical.

What is clear is that this is not about a lack of talent. The same players who couldn’t help the White Sox win one day have shined for other teams the next.

Let’s dig into this.

Ex-White Sox players after being traded

One of the main concerns for White Sox fans is the surprising performance of several players who have left the team. To understand this, we need to look at some of the recent trades made at the last MLB trade deadline.

Hitters who shine on other teams:

1. Paul DeJong

Destination: Kansas City Royals.

Performance: In six games, he is batting .286 with 2 runs scored, a home run and 2 RBIs. By comparison, his average with the White Sox was .267 with 5 home runs and an OPS under .750.

2. Eloy Jimenez

Destination: Baltimore Orioles.

Performance: With only 3 games played, he has a .556 average, with four hits in nine innings, as well as a double and 2 towers plus a game where he hit three hits. While in Chicago, he averaged .240 and his slugging was just .345.

3. Tommy Pham

Destination: St. Louis Cardinals.

Performance: In seven games, In seven games, Tommy Pahm has eight hits in 25 innings, hitting .320 with seven RBIs. His production was down significantly from when he left the White Sox, when he averaged .267.

Pitchers find success

1. Michael Kopech

Destination: Los Angeles Dodgers.

Performance: Despite a 4.44 ERA with 2 wins and 8 losses with the White Sox, he shined in his relief role with the Dodgers, holding batters in check with one hit allowed and 5 strikeouts in three innings.

2. Erick Fedde

Destination: St. Louis Cardinals.

Performance: Although he was beaten in his debut, he showed a good volume of pitches and ability to strike out batters, suggesting that he still has significant upside.

Discouraging Future

With a record that could peak at 38-124 (according to forecasts), the White Sox are facing a grim reality. What will it take to turn things around? Fans are demanding answers and an overhaul of the roster. It will take a unified effort from management, coaching staff, and players to solve this crisis.

The Chicago White Sox are going through one of the worst stretches in their history. Their 21-game losing streak is a reminder of the depth of the crisis they are in. As their former players shine for other teams, the question remains: why? The answer may be crucial to rebuilding a team that once contended for a championship. One thing is certain: White Sox fans deserve a better future.

