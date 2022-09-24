The White Sox have entered a dreadful free fall after recent struggles

The Chicago White Sox had a chance to climb back into the postseason race with their most important series of the year against the 1st place Cleveland Guardians and in true 22′ White Sox fashion, they blew it. After this, gut-wrenching essentially season-ending series, the White Sox have fallen to 7 games back(now 8) in the Central and 6.5 games back of the last wild card spot in the American League. This year’s Chicago White Sox team will be remembered as one of the biggest disappointments in recent memory.

The White Sox were coming off a season in which they won the AL Central and were the easy favorites to repeat as division champs. With essentially returning the same team that won the division last year how could they not be? The Guardians have a roster of Jose Ramirez, Shane Bieber……and a bunch of no-names. The Tigers and Royals are still years away from contending, and as for the Twins, though they signed Carlos Correa, they just didn’t have the pitching prowess to contend.

What went wrong against the Guardians?

The White Sox had one last chance against Cleveland to clean up the mess they made by stinking it up the entire season. In game 1 of the series, the White Sox couldn’t touch newly reinstated from the IL Aaron Civale until errors let the Sox back into the game. The game went all the way up to the 11th inning which was the point in which the Sox bullpen imploded again, you know the same bullpen that GM Rick Hahn threw money away at instead of filling other, much larger needs. Yup, that’s the one. The Sox now put themselves in a position in which they couldn’t afford any more losses after dropping game 1 of the set.

In game 2 the Chi Sox didn’t even show up, dropping the game 8-2. Lance Lynn gave up 9 hits and 3 runs over 6 innings. As for the offensive side of the ball, the Sox could not touch Triston Mckenzie. Mckenzie went 8 strong innings striking out 13 White Sox batters along the way.

The Chicago White sox proceeded to drop the final game of the series against the Guardians 4-2 and have entered total free fall. Last night the Sox dropped the first game of their final series against the Tigers 5-3. This team just seems done with no life whatsoever. In what was supposed to be an exciting season full of potential turned quickly into a nightmare season that never got back on the rails. The White Sox are all but eliminated at this point and should turn their sights forward to the 2023 season and beyond.

