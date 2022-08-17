This has been an up and down (mostly down) season but the White Sox are finally favorites to win the AL Central.

Entering last Friday, August 12, the White Sox found themselves 5 games back in the division and about as hopeless as they come. However, since last Friday, the Chicago White Sox have won 5 straight games and are tied for second and only 1 game back of the Cleveland Guardians.

AL Central odds shift again. DK makes the Sox division favorites. +155 CWS

+160 CLE

+230 MIN White Sox were third in division odds on Friday. — Joe Ostrowski (@JoeOstrowski) August 17, 2022

Playing the Detroit Tigers has been a very good thing this season, boasting a record of 10-3 against the Tigers. Going from one of the worst teams in the American League to one of the best is a very difficult task for many teams, but the White Sox have battled through against the Houston Astros, the team with the best record in the AL.

In the last 2 games, the Sox have seen late game heroics from one man, Yoan Moncada has back to back game winning singles to lead the Sox to two straight wins against the Astros.

For the 2nd straight night, Yoán Moncada comes up clutch for the @Whitesox! (MLB x @CoronaUSA) pic.twitter.com/QQlzxmsGCs — MLB (@MLB) August 17, 2022

After this 4 game series against Houston, the Sox set their sights on Cleveland with the chance to finally take the lead in the division.

