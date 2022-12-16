The Chicago White Sox finally make a move as they agree to a deal with oufielder Andrew Benintendi

The White Sox have signed, free agent outfielder Andrew Benintendi to a five-year deal worth $75 million. According to Jesse Rodgers “With a $75 million guarantee, Benintendi’s contract is the highest free agency agreement in team history. Yasmani Grandal’s four deals worth 73 million dollars held the previous record.

Andrew Benintendi's deal with the Chicago White Sox is for five years and $75 million, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 16, 2022

In his time with the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees, who acquired him in a deadline trade, Andrew Benintendi, 28, hit.304/.373/.399 this season. Benintendi, a left fielder who won a Gold Glove, had a top 25 strikeout rate and the ninth-best hitting average in Major League Baseball in 2022.

Andrew Benintendi was previously regarded as the Red Sox’s best outfield prospect. He hit a career-high 20 home runs and collected 90 RBIs in 2017, which helped him place second in the voting for Rookie of the Year. In 2018, he had yet another excellent season, batting.290 with 16 home runs and 87 RBIs, and ultimately assisting in the Red Sox’s World Series victory. He collected four extra-base hits in the postseason and hit.333 in the World Series.

The White Sox wanted Benintendi to be a part of the four-player prospect package they received from the Red Sox in exchange for Chris Sale following the 2016 season because they have admired him since before he was selected one position ahead of their pick in the 2015 draft. For a while now, the White Sox have been prepared and eager to support Benintendi.

