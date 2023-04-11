The Chicago White Sox will be without Tim Anderson for a while.

With a damaged left knee, the All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson has been placed on the 10-day injured list and is anticipated to miss 2-4 weeks. In a comparable move, Lenyn Sosa, who has batted 448/.556/.828 in nine games for Triple-A Charlotte, has been recalled.

According to Jack Baer “The injury appeared to occur Monday against the Minnesota Twins on a failed double play attempt. A groundball to third baseman Hanser Alberto with runners on first and second resulted in Anderson receiving the ball near third, at which point the Twins’ Matt Wallner dove toward the base — with Anderson’s lower left leg in the way”.

The Chicago White Sox announced Tuesday they placed star shortstop Tim Anderson on the injured list because of a sprained left knee.

Prior to tonight’s game at Minnesota, the #WhiteSox placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee and recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 11, 2023

Tim Anderson, on the other hand, will be a significant loss for Chicago. Anderson’s season has been off to a good start, with him hitting 14-for-17 (.298) with five stolen bases and nine RBIs.

Anderson’s injuries have been a continuing issue, despite earning All-Star bids in his last two seasons and a Silver Slugger in the shortened 2020 epidemic season. He missed the final two months of last season due to a damaged ligament in his left hand, and he hasn’t played more than 125 games since 2018.

The White Sox are hoping to bounce back after finishing 81-81 and missing the playoffs last season. Anderson’s injury will not help, and manager Pedro Grifol will be hoping that the hopeful end of the recuperation schedule is true.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE