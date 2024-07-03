Are the Chicago White Sox ready to start selling at the MLB Trade Deadline?

With the Major League Baseball (MLB) trade deadline just around the corner, the Chicago White Sox remain a contradictory team: they continue to be the worst team in the American League, while at the same time they have several players who could catapult a rebuild. One of the most talked-about names is star outfielder Luis Robert Jr, who has had an excellent season despite missing two months with a hip injury.

Robert Jr, 26, went 4-for-2 in the White Sox’ 7-6 loss to the Cleveland Rangers on Tuesday at Progressive Field. There, Luis Robert Jr. hit his 10th home run of the year and drove in four runs, proving to be a true offensive gem in the MLB. In the 2023 season, he connected 38 home runs, drove in 80 runs and had an OPS of .845 in 145 games.

Despite missing two months of action, his name continues to be mentioned in trade rumors, making him an attractive piece on the market heading into July 30. Commited to the White Sox through 2027, Luis Robert Jr. is under contract for $15 million through 2025, with club options of $20 million each for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Another name sounding strong is that of starting pitcher Garrett Crochet, who has had an up-and-down season. At 25 years old, Crochet has shown his true potential in the second half of the season with a 5-2 record and 1.53 ERA in 64.2 innings pitched. His season record is 6-6 with a 3.59 ERA in 118 innings, and his strong command and ability to generate strikeouts have made him a serious trade candidate.

The San Diego Padres are one of several teams interested in both White Sox players, according to The Athletic. However, this could result in a major talent drain in the Padres bullpen. The Padres have been active at the trade deadline in recent years and are once again targeting the White Sox. Outfielder Luis Robert Jr. and starting pitcher Garrett Crochet are two of the names general manager A.J. Preller is most interested in.

However, the big debate about the Padres is whether their farm talent could be depleted by these moves. Prospects Leodalis De Vires (SS) and Ethan Salas (C) are considered untouchable in the organization, which means pitching prospects like Robby Snelling (LHP) or righties Dylan Lesko and Adam Mazur could be involved in a potential deal.

This could leave a big hole in the Padres organization in terms of developing their young talent, especially in the starting rotation. The need for an outfielder became more apparent with the injury to Fernando Tatis Jr., who will miss at least until after the All-Star Game. In addition, the elbow problems of Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove have increased the need for a reliable starter in San Diego.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE