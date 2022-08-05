Trestan Ebner is catching attention in training camp

Chicago Bears rookie running back Trestan Ebner is looking impressive in training camp. Multiple reports say he’s showing off his pass-catching abilities. And that’s something the Bears will need this season to replace Tarik Cohen who was cut this offseason.

Ebner was drafted by the Bears in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Baylor Bears product was prominent in both the pass and the running game in college. Ebner continued to have noticeable success during Friday’s practice. So far, his impressive plays have been through the air. Friday, Ebner did it on the ground.

Rookie RB Trestan Ebner, who has made some nifty catches in camp, just made some elusive open field moves on a big run. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 5, 2022

Trestan Ebner has looked good through training camp

Ebner has looked sharp in training camp so far.

Another Trestan Ebner rep. Natural receiver out of the backfield. Really hope he finds a way to stick pic.twitter.com/xEyKSPyoJu — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) July 30, 2022

Trestan Ebner vs Jack Sanborn pic.twitter.com/7yZ2am4SIA — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) July 29, 2022

Trestan Ebner with the carry…. pic.twitter.com/FR0XBxsLiD — The Tape Never Lies Network (@TTNLNetwork) August 5, 2022

Trestan Ebner is impressing. 3 TDs in Goal Line Yesterday and showing up today also . #DaBears — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 3, 2022

Trestan Ebner could be what the Bears need with Cohen gone

After Cohen’s injury in the early 2020 season, the Bears never had a dynamic threat to replace him out of the backfield. Cohen’s speed and agility kept defenses on their toes when he was in the game. Ebner might be the running back who can put that kind of pressure on the defense.

Ebner was a threat in the passing and running game at Baylor. He had 1,690 rushing yards and 1,515 receiving yards. His ability to be effective at both parts of the game will help the Bears disguise his use when he comes into the game. Fields can have another weapon to help with checkdowns out of the backfield.

Ebner’s and Cohen’s 40-yard-dash times are similar. Cohen ran a 4.2 and Ebner ran a 4.3. Ebner has more size than Cohen had. Ebner is 5-foot-11, 206 pounds, while Cohen was 5-foot-6, 191 pounds. That can help with staying up after hits and avoiding injury. They have similar arm lengths, but Cohen’s hands are much larger than Ebner’s. Something to keep an eye on during preseason games.

Hopefully Ebner will continue to improve and dazzle the Bears coaching staff. Having a running back that can add a change of pace in the backfield can open the playbook up. Any advantage like that would be helpful for the offense this season.

