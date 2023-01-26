David Montgomery is set to be a free agent this year

There weren’t many positive things to say about Matt Eferblus’ first season in charge of the Chicago Bears. All things considered, though, he did what he could with the hand he was given, which wasn’t exactly the best.

The Bears finished the season with the worst record in the NFL, earning the rights to the first-overall pick in the upcoming Draft. That puts them in a privileged position, as they already have found their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, so they can now use that pick to build around him for the future.

They need to do whatever it’s in their power to surround fields with the supporting cast he needs to thrive, and that means revamping the offensive line and making sure they don’t lose their most consistent weapon in the running game: David Montgomery.

David Montgomery Had A Great Year

Despite playing in a somewhat pedestrian offense, David Montgomery was able to be a consistent contributor flying under the radar. He had 201 carries for 801 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and five touchdowns, adding 34 receptions for 316 yards and another score.

While those numbers aren’t exactly Hall of Fame worthy, we’re talking about a team that averaged 330.1 total yards (28th in the league) and 19.2 points (23rd). He was the best and leading rusher for the best rushing attack in the NFL, constantly getting the tough yards and also serving as an elite blocker for fields’ scrambles and designed runs. He also logged the fourth-most receiving yards on the team.

They Cannot Let Him Go

It’s evident that the Bears cannot let their veteran running back go. Even with Khalil Herbert stating that he’s ready to take over, Montgomery has been a consistent workhorse and a three-down kind of back since he took over Matt Forte. Moreover, Montgomery has reaffirmed his desire to say in Chicago, which is more than most players on the roster could say:

“It’s always emotional toward the end of the year, but this one’s just a little bit more emotional just because of the uncertainty that’s next,” Montgomery told The Athletic after the season finale. “I love being here. I feel like I’ve done everything that I could and we just go see what’s next, but I appreciate all the Bears fans and everybody who supported me. Hopefully I’m still here but, yeah, it’s definitely emotional.”

“I definitely think I could’ve done better in areas, but I was pretty consistent every year,” he added. “I felt like I’ve been a hell of a player, but I know that I’m just touching the surface of what I can be and what I’m capable of. It gives me more motivation and excitement going into the offseason knowing that I can get better and I will.”

So, whether it’s in the Windy City or somewhere else, you better believe Montgomery will get paid and have a prominent role in the offense. Unsurprisingly, he’s looking forward to that opportunity:

“It’s the most exciting thing that I’ve ever prepared for in my life,” Montgomery said of free agency. “Anyone in here who has a kid, I mean I’m sure you all know that feeling when you first hold your child. I hear a lot of stories about everybody telling me like, what’s that feeling going to be, and it’s going to change your life. That’s the feeling I can’t wait to have. I’m counting down the days. It’s 12 days as we speak. You know I’ve got a countdown in my phone I look at every chance that I get.”

The Bears have made a lot of mistakes lately, but this one is one they cannot afford, especially with nearly $120 million in cap space for next season.

