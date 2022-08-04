Could free agent Will Fuller be a solution to the Bears WR room?

After taking a flier on N’Keal Harry, the Bears added to the WR depth chart. There’s still room for improvement. Darnell Mooney and a bunch of question marks isn’t a settling feeling for second-year QB Justin Fields. The Bears offense has been constantly bashed for their lack of talent and failure to surround second-year QB Justin Fields with playmakers. Enter former first round pick Will Fuller.

Fuller has been plagued with injuries his entire career. He only appeared in two games last season with the Miami Dolphins, totaling four receptions for 26 yards. However, he’s 28 years old and has a reputation as a deep ball threat. The Bears could use a playmaker. Additionally, as early as 2020, Fuller was averaging 16.6 yards per reception. This is the kind of flare the Bears offense needs.

#WillFuller was awesome last night. Here's the near miss on a poor throw from Watson that should've gone for a 52 yard touchdown#Chiefs #Texans #NFLKickoff pic.twitter.com/pvPzGoRRPl — Drew Davenport (@DrewDavenportFF) September 11, 2020

Chicago heads into the preseason with a lot of questions on the offensive end. Moreover, the WRs Chicago currently has aren’t as experienced as Fuller. Now, there are other teams who are keeping an eye on Fuller like the Browns and Cowboys. If you’re the Bears, it would not hurt to take a chance on a bargain deal for a guy who is trying to revive his career.

