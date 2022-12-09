Willson Contreras bares it all in his first press conference with the Cardinals.

Former Chicago Cubs player, Willson Contreras has stirred the hornet’s nest on Cubs fans after he disclosed one of the major reasons why the switch to St. Louis Cardinals came to be.



Contreras said Friday at the introductory press conference that he first started to imagine himself as a Cardinal on Sept. 4, when he watched Albert Pujols swat his 695th career home run from the visiting dugout at Busch Stadium. Contreras was sidelined with an ankle injury at the time.

Contreras said he started imagining himself as a Cardinal the day he saw Albert Pujols hit his 695th homer. Said he was on the IL, watching from the bench, envisioning playing for a team with that kind of tradition and celebration. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) December 9, 2022

The Cubs had a number of opportunities to sign Contreras long-term. They even could’ve traded him at the deadline in hopes of choosing his next home and avoiding this scenario entirely. Instead, they held onto him throughout his contract.



Contreras signed a five-year, $87.5 million deal, making him one of the highest-paid catchers in baseball. His deal includes a club option for 2028, as well.



He will get his first chance to play against the Cubs on May 8 at Wrigley Field.

