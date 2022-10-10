The Chicago Cubs express interest in tendering a qualifying offer to pending free agent Willson Contreras

As speculated, the Chicago Cubs front office will tender catcher and soon-to-be free agent Willson Contreras a qualifying offer, according to team president of Baseball operations, Jed Hoyer.



Hoyer held his traditional end-of-season news conference Monday morning and covered a wide range of topics, including the future of the All Star..



“We’ll obviously make him a qualifying offer and we’ll continue that dialogue,” Hoyer said. “We’ve talked to Willson. We’ve talked to his representatives.



“We’ve always had a really good relationship. I admire how he competes, and I admire the passion.”

Contreras’ future was a storyline throughout the 2022 season. The Cubs shopped him leading up to the trade deadline but ultimately hung on to him.



The Venezuelan is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career following seven seasons with the Cubs and 14 overall in the organization.



Should Contreras decline the QO — a one-year deal worth around $19 million, then the Cubs will receive a draft pick as compensation.

