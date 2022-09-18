David Bakhtiari the All-Pro offensive tackle for the Green Bay Packers is out for the second week in a row.

David Bakhtiari has been recovering from a knee injury and still isn’t ready to suit up against the Chicago Bears according to a report from Packer Central. Bakhtiari will miss his second game of the season and will give Robert Quinn and the rest of the Bears’ defensive ends the chance to tee off on Aaron Rodgers.

Last week the Bears’ pass rush had a very strong game against the San Francisco 49ers with Trevis Gipson racking up five QB pressures, and Dominique Robinson grabbing 1.5 sacks the most by a rookie in his Bears debut.

To say that the Bears will be foaming at the mouth at the chance to get to Rodgers with David Bakhtiari out may be an understatement. The Bears’ best chance in this game will be hitting Aaron Rodgers by taking advantage of a weakened offensive line.

