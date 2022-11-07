2 Former Bears go from the practice squad to active on MNF

Two former Bears will be active for the Saints on MNF

The New Orleans Saints are figuring out their offense after several injuries derailed their roster this season. Wide receiver Michael Thomas has been shut down for the season. Running back Mark Ingram II will be out against the Baltimore Ravens Monday with a knee injury. With those gaps in the roster, the Saints turned to two former Bears to be active for their contest Monday.

According to Field Yates with ESPN, the Saints signed Kevin White to the 53-man roster. Jordan Howard has been elevated to the practice squad.

The Saints have signed WR Kevin White to the 53-man roster, activated CB P.J. Williams off of IR and elevated RB Jordan Howard from the practice squad. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 7, 2022

White was the Bears 2015 first round draft choice. Injuries plauged his time in Chicago which in ended after the 2018 season. White spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers before signing with the Saints in 2021. He has two receptions for 102 yards for the nine games he’s appeared in for the Saints since last season.

Howard was signed by the Saints to their practice squad in the middle of October. Monday night’s game against the Ravens will be his first regular season appearance for the Saints. The two former Bears will be set to play against the recently traded linebacker Roquan Smith. Smith was traded by the Bears to the Ravens last week for draft capital.

