Chicago Cubs see $400 million number pop up on Pete Crow-Armstrong’s future extension

The Chicago Cubs are watching their offense pop in the spring, and it’s going to cost their bank in the winter if they hope to retain Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker.

The Cubs offered Crow-Armstrong $75 million in early April. However, the rising star in Chicago’s outfield turned down the offer, hoping to bet on himself for a massive payday.

His bet looks good so far, as the 23-year-old lefty is batting .271/.306/.550 with an OPS of .856, and nine home runs this season. He’s moved from seventh to sixth in the batting order.

Chicago Cubs paying Pete Crow-Armstrong $400 in 2030?

ESPN’s Jeff Passan came out with a new number the Cubs will have to pay Crow-Armstrong if he stays hot this summer. Chicago could have to pay him as much as $200 and potentially $400 million by 2030.

“Thus far, Crow-Armstrong has rejected entreaties from the Cubs regarding an extension,” Passan wrote. “Chicago offered a deal in the $75 million range. If Crow-Armstrong keeps up even a reasonable facsimile of his production, he will vault into this $200 million category by this winter, and by the time he’s a free agent after the 2030 season, it could be twice that.

“The only thing keeping him from it now, frankly, is plate discipline.”

Crow-Armstrong has accrued some gnarly strikeouts in his quest to put the ball over the stands. He’s been struck out 31 times and has only taken 12 walks. Still, it’s hard to argue with his judgment as he’s tied with Tucker and Seiya Suzuki for the most home runs for the Cubs.

