The Chicago Bears land offensive trio of the future in the latest 2024 mock draft

The 2024 NFL draft is a week away. This means the final round of mock drafts has been released. Mel Kiper Jr and Field Yates collaborated on a 2024 mock draft released Monday.

Their newest 2024 mock draft has the Bears taking three offensive players in the first three rounds.

Kiper has the Bears landing quarterback Caleb Williams, wide receiver Rome Odunze, and offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie from Yale.

Kiper explained why he selected those three players for the Bears in he and Yates 2024 mock draft.

Mel Kiper explains his picks

Kiper on drafting Caleb Williams with the first overall pick:

This is a no-brainer pick. Williams is the best quarterback in this class, and the Bears need a franchise passer to build around.

No 2024 mock draft is complete without the Bears selecting Caleb Williams.

Kiper on drafting Rome Odunze with the ninth overall pick:

I love this fit with Williams, though I thought about an offensive lineman or edge rusher too. Odunze could be a star. This is how Chicago can set up Williams to succeed as a rookie.

Kiper on drafting Kiran Amegadjie with the seventy fifth overall pick:

Amegadjie played just four games last season after tearing his quad muscle in October, but he has intriguing traits in a 6-foot-5 frame. I thought about an edge rusher for the Bears, but there aren’t many likely to play early in this range. I’d rather take a flier on Amegadjie.

Does Kiran Amegadjie make sense for the Bears?

Using a third round pick on a player, who recently only played four games due to injury, is a bit questionable. Often players Kiper thinks are a homerun turn out to be draft busts (ex. johnny Manziel). There is a reason he was not an NFL scout.

However, taking a flyer on Amegadjie might not be the worst idea. Amegadjie has a massive frame, 6′ 5″ weighing in at 323 pounds. Simply put, the man is a beast. He could easily evolve into a brick wall on the Bears offensive line. Kiper picking him for the Bears in this 2024 mock draft isn’t too farfetched.

Bleacher report did a scouting report on Amegadjie, here are some key takeaways from that report:

Positives

“Kiran Amegadjie is a three-year starter inside Yale’s RPO-heavy, run-first (60-40 run-pass split), zone-based scheme with gap principles mixed in. Amegadjie has a muscular, lean and well-rounded build with ideal arm length, wingspan and good athletic ability. Amegadjie excels as a run-blocker, creating lateral displacement on angle-drive, down and double-team feed blocks with very good pad level and initial power. He works off the first to the second level with good burst and agility to intersect smaller targets, and he utilizes his tremendous reach to widen them out and secure rush lanes.”

Negatives

“However, Amegadjie’s sustain and finishing skills quickly dissipate deeper into the block due to erratic footwork and positional leverage, leading to defenders slipping off before he can reset and regain control. There are glimmers of him driving his feet to finish and dominate opponents, but they’re few and far between on film considering the competition level he faced in college.”

Click here for the full scouting report on Kiran Amegadjie.

Based on Bleacher reports scouting, it seems like Amegadjie is a project pick. His footwork on passing plays could use some improvement. He also struggles more with shifty edge rushers, of which there are plenty of in the NFL.

Bleacher Report gave Amegadjie a 5th round draft grade, with a heavy emphasis on his developmental nature. Picking him in the third round might be a stretch, but it could pay off. If Amegadjie can stay healthy, he could become a monster in the NFL. He has the physical attributes to become a great offensive tackle, he just needs fine tuning.

This is a mock draft after all, so there is no guarantee that the Bears go with Amegadjie. He is a option worth vetting.

Final thoughts on Kiper and Yates 2024 mock draft

Overall this 2024 mock draft would be a win for the Bears. Amegadjie is a bit or a reach, but not a huge one. The Bears selecting receiver then offensive line would give Caleb Williams the best chance to succeed.

Justin Fields didn’t receive much help early on in his career. So to see the Bears pull off a draft similarly to this 2024 mock draft would be a welcome sight.

