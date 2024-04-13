A look at the Chicago Bears approach to the 2024 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears’ approach to the 2024 NFL Draft reveals a strategic blueprint aimed at revitalizing their roster. After securing the top overall pick from the Carolina Panthers and trading away former starting quarterback Justin Fields, the Bears are positioned with two selections in the top 10, promising a significant infusion of talent. However, with limited picks in the later rounds due to previous trades, each selection carries substantial weight.

High-Value First-Round Picks

The Bears hold the coveted first overall pick, a direct result of last year’s blockbuster trade with the Panthers. This position allows them to potentially draft a franchise-changing player, something that has been known to influence the San Francisco 49ers NFL Odds in their draft experiences. It’s almost certain the Bears will select Caleb Williams with the top selection as the former Heisman Trophy quarterback has recently visited Chicago and has not felt the need to visit other teams.

The ninth pick, their own, also offers an opportunity to secure another top-tier talent. The Bears could continue to add playmakers on offense with some experts indicating they could either move up or stay put to draft a wide receiver, most likely Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze, or Malik Nabers. There’s also the chance they could find another EDGE rusher opposite Montez Sweat, strengthening their defense. These two picks are instrumental in shaping the team’s future, focusing on filling critical roster gaps and choosing their quarterback for the future.

Limited Mid to Late-Round Action

Beyond the first round, the Bears’ draft capital thins considerably. They will not participate in the second round, having traded that pick to acquire edge rusher Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders.

Their next selection comes in the third round at pick 75, followed by a fourth-round pick at 122, obtained from the Philadelphia Eagles. The absence of fifth, sixth, and seventh-round picks—traded in various deals to bolster the current roster—means the Bears must be particularly strategic with their limited opportunities.

Strategic Trades and Roster Moves

The Bears have been active in the trade market, using draft picks as capital to acquire immediate help. Notable transactions include the acquisition of six-time Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen and offensive linemen Ryan Bates and Dan Feeney. These moves indicate a focus on building a competitive team in the short term while also planning for future development through the draft.

Impact of 2023 Draft Selections

Reflecting on the 2023 draft, the Bears aimed to solidify their offensive and defensive lines. Darnell Wright, selected 10th overall last year, proved a valuable asset, starting all 17 games at tackle. However, the mixed performance of the defensive rookies from the second and third rounds highlights the need for impactful selections in this year’s draft to bolster the squad’s depth and effectiveness.

The Road Ahead in the Draft

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches on April 25, the Bears are under pressure to make the most of their four picks. The key will be maximizing their high-value selections to address essential needs, potentially focusing on quarterback, offensive tackle, and defensive playmakers. With a strategic approach, these picks could form the cornerstone of the team’s future.

Conclusion: A Pivotal Draft for Chicago Bears



The 2024 NFL Draft represents a critical juncture for the Chicago Bears. With two top 10 picks in the first round, they have a golden opportunity to reshape their team identity and trajectory. Meanwhile, their strategy of leveraging mid to late-round picks for immediate veteran help will be put to the test. The success of this draft could very well determine the pace and success of the Bears’ rebuilding efforts in the coming years.

