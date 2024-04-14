The Chicago Bears will be hosting FSU pass rusher Jared Verse as part of their 30 visits

The Bears will use one of their 30 college player visits on a first-round graded pass rusher. Jared Verse is the player in question. From Florida State University, Verse was a major contributor to FSU’s defense that terrorized the ACC in 2023. Now the Bears have their eyes on the 23-year-old and could be looking to draft him with the ninth pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Bleacher Report NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that his sources confirmed Jared Verse will be visiting the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears.

Sources: Florida State pass rusher Jared Verse has upcoming 30 visits with the #Bears and #Broncos. The projected 1st-round pick totaled 18 sacks and 29.5 TFLs during his two seasons with the 'Noles. pic.twitter.com/qJbatIwABE — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 12, 2024

The pros and Cons of Jared Verse

The Bears only chance at drafting Verse would be with the ninth pick if they want him. The question is, does Verse warrant the use of the Bears second top ten pick?

Verse began and ended his college career in different locations, initially starring at Albany (an FCS school), before emerging as one of the brightest success stories of the transfer portal era. Two strong seasons at Florida State have helped him earn a first-round grade in the 2024 NFL draft.

He averaged 45 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks in his two years with the Seminoles. Those two seasons lead to Verse becoming the first FSU defender to earn back-to-back First Team All-ACC honors since another first-round edge rusher — Reinard Wilson — in 1995-1996.

That is some solid company to be in. Still is he worth taking over a top wide receiver, offensive lineman or interior defensive lineman at nine?

Another pro in favor of Verse is how he fits into Matt Eberflus’ defensive scheme. Creating pressure off the edges with a speed rush is a foundation of Eberflus’ defense. Verse has a lethal swim move that helps him get by even the best offensive lineman. Getting another strong edge rusher to pair with Montez Sweat might be a good move.

Verse is a solid player and a good fit for coach Eberflus’ defensive scheme. Verse is a bit older than other NFL rookie edge rushers. That and limited lateral quickness provide some major points to think about before selecting him.

The Bears might benefit more from taking an offensive lineman or an interior defensive lineman at pick number nine. And of course, could potentially target a top wide receiver with the ninth pick. Which could net the Bears a second “number one” receiver.

Jared Verse would not be a bad pick by any means. But he may be the least flashy option available at number nine.

Jared Verse is the number one defensive edge on many NFL draft boards and mocks. Rightfully so, he is a good player and a solid prospect. His improvement over the last season, especially in run defense, has been inspiring and a big reason why he has climbed draft boards.

The Bears have other spots on the roster that could use attention a bit more than defensive end. Making sure Caleb Williams has enough weapons to throw to and proper protection may be more important.

Whatever Ryan Poles decides to do a nine should be trusted. He has helped turn the Bears around in a relatively short time frame. Fleecing the Panthers out of a first round pick has changed the Bears fortunes. Until Poles proves otherwise, he knows what’s best.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE