Las Vegas Raiders sign veteran OL Cody Whitehair to one-year deal

Cody Whitehair has been with the Chicago Bears since 2016 (his whole career), and he has spent the last two seasons under new Las Vegas offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Whitehair was released from the Bears in February. He has a decent chance of starting at guard for the Raiders in 2024, as they are also seeking for a right tackle. Depending on what the Raiders do in the draft, Whitehair may be a quality starter in training camp or a contender for a position.

According to Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network, the Raiders have signed veteran offensive lineman Cody Whitehair to a one-year deal that could max out at $3 million

Reporting for @PFN365: Veteran C/G Cody Whitehair has signed with the #Raiders: 1 year contract for $2.5 million, $1.4 million gtd, max of $3 million, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) April 15, 2024

Cody Whitehair’s tenure with the Chicago Bears

Cody Whitehair was picked by the Bears in the second round in 2016 and made the Pro Bowl in 2018. He appeared in 124 games, starting 118, often at center or left guard. Whitehair appeared in all 17 games last season, starting 11. It was the first year he did not start every game he played.

There is no guarantee Whitehair will start, but he provides them with an experienced interior offensive tackle who has 118 starts. He might be their backup center and guard, depending on how the draft goes. It’s also worth noting that he played for Luke Getsy in Chicago, which is likely why this deal was eventually completed.

