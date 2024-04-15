Senior defensive back draws interest from the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have four total picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. Two are within the top ten (including the first overall pick), and the others are third and fourth-round picks. Texas defensive back Darion Taylor-Demerson is scheduled to meet with the Bears for a pre-draft visit.

The senior safety has caught the eye of the Chicago Bears front office. The Bears acquired a veteran defensive back this offseason after signing Kevin Byard to a two-year contract. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson could benefit from learning from a former all-pro safety, and could possibly replace Byard in the future.

There’s no lack of confidence in Taylor-Demerson who believes he possesses a talent that makes him a desirable player in the NFL. “My athletic ability is just as good as everybody else here, but my IQ about the game, I’m a defensive coordinator on the football field and I can get all 10 guys lined up on the football field”. A future on-the-field coach may be worth an investment for a rebuilding franchise hoping to take a step in the right direction.

Another one: Texas Tech DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson is visiting the #Cardinals today and the #Bears on Tuesday. https://t.co/6gbpAef2Mu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 15, 2024

While Dadrion Taylor-Demerson does possess an exceptional football IQ, his size leaves much to be desired. Though he makes up for it with his versatility. He is described by NFL analyst Lance Zierlein as “Highly instinctive, with playmaking demeanor and plus ball skills.” Taylor Demerson is expected to fall somewhere around the fourth round and is a very realistic option for the Chicago Bears.

The 23-year-old has also drawn attention from the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, and multiple others. It’s clear many believe he has the potential to be a productive NFL player. Investing in a player who can learn from a veteran for a few years, and has the ability to be a coach on the field would be well worth while for the Chicago Bears.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE