Chicago Bears could leapfrog Atlanta Falcons to draft Dallas Turner if NFL insider is correct about tampering

If an NFL insider is correct about a tampering punishment coming before the draft, the Chicago Bears could have the opportunity to select Dallas Turner twice before the Atlanta Falcons are on the clock. The pass-rush-needy Falcons are expected to take top Edge prospect Dallas Turner with the No. 8 pick.

The Chicago Bears could use Dallas Turner

The Bears have the No. 1 pick in the draft, but they are expected to take Caleb Williams with it. The Bears, with the No. 9 pick, sit right behind the Falcons with the No.8 pick. The Bears have several options they could take at No. 9, and they are expected to go after a left tackle, wide receiver, or defensive end.

Turner would be an excellent pick for the Bears if he were available. However, there isn’t a high probability he will be there at No. 9 because of the Falcons. But there is a possibility the Falcons might have to concede the No. 8 pick if the league finds they tampered with Kirk Cousins while he was under contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Atlanta Falcons could be forced to move out of the top ten

Mike Florio with NBC Sports wrote he thinks the NFL could punish the Falcons by swapping their No. 8 pick with the Vikings’ No. 11 pick:

“Given the manner in which the NFL handled last year’s tampering by the Cardinals with former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, it’s impossible to rule out an announcement that drops just before the first round of the draft. The Falcons have the eighth pick in round one. The Vikings have the eleventh. What if the punishment is as simple as the Falcons and Vikings flip-flopping the two picks? The NFL set the precedent last year, with the sudden and unexpected news of the Cardinals-Eagles settlement. It would make sense for it to happen again, between the Falcons and the Vikings.”

The Arizona Cardinals had to swap a pick last year

Florio is using last year’s tampering punishment as the precedent for his argument the Vikings should assume the No. 8 pick.

The Philadelphia Eagles moved up from the 94th pick in last year’s draft to take the Arizona Cardinals’ 66th pick after the league determined that Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort spoke to then-Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon during a no-contact period.

The difference between the two situations is that the league is investigating the tampering allegations with Cousins and the Falcons, whereas the Cardinals self-reported the infraction. It could take the league more time to investigate the tampering allegation. One has to remember Florio is a Vikings fan, and he might be using some wishful thinking here.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE